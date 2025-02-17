Mizuho Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $201.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.44. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

