New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.15 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $557.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.