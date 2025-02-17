NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s payout ratio is 67.88%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

