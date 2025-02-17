NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 470,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $20,752,000. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 24,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

