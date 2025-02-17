Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.