Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.