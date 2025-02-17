Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

