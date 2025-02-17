Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,413 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

