PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.36% of PBF Energy worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 391.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,909 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 492,053 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 506,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 113,519 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $11,516,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,505,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,822,142.60. The trade was a 0.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,968,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,810. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.