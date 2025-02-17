Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $182.58 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

