Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 420,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
