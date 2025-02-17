Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 420,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Playfair Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

