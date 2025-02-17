Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 420,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
