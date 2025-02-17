Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PII opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.50. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Polaris

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.