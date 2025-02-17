Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,147,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The stock has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a PE ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.
About Power Metals
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
