Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,147,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a PE ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.
About Power Metals
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
