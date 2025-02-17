Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,624 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Premier worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 356,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Premier Stock Down 1.5 %

PINC stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -839.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,142.74. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,010 shares of company stock worth $916,911 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

