Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 244,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Prosper Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Prosper Gold
Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.
