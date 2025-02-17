Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) traded down 18.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 244,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Prosper Gold Stock Down 18.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
Prosper Gold Company Profile
Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.
