Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) was down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 244,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

