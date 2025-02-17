Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PDS Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $12.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.70. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PDS stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.91. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.52%.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 111.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.