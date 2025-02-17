Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $715.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Insider Activity at Red Cat

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,105.60. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 112,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,036,711.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 973,103 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,547.60. The trade was a 10.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.