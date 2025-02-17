Reviewing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -2.81% -2.61% -1.72% DoubleVerify 10.33% 5.99% 5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 DoubleVerify 2 5 14 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and DoubleVerify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $247.28 million 0.86 -$8.66 million ($0.21) -30.52 DoubleVerify $572.54 million 6.68 $71.47 million $0.37 61.12

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Sangoma Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

