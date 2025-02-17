Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,255 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.72% of Revolve Group worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. This trade represents a 49.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,024 shares of company stock valued at $27,345,496. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

