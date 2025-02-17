Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Informatica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Informatica has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

