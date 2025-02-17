Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 13% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) was down 13% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 758,729,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

