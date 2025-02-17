Roth Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $13.01 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
