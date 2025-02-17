Roth Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IREN. Macquarie raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $13.01 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

