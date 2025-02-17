Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,810,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 35.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

RGLD stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.64.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

