RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.