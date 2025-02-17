Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 56.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $49.13 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

