Savant Capital LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $18,330,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International
In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of EAT stock opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $192.21.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
