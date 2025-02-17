Savant Capital LLC Has $578,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,367,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,849,000 after purchasing an additional 357,470 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,750,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,373,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,907,000 after acquiring an additional 230,145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

10x Genomics stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

