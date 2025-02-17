Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,801 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,173,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 782,678 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

