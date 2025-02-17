Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

