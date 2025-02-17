Savant Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $573.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.43. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

