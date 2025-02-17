Seaport Res Ptn Estimates GoDaddy’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $182.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,283,445.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in GoDaddy by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,630,000 after buying an additional 507,374 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.