Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Drops By 8.2%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $27.58 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $639.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.1% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.