Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

LUV opened at $30.21 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

