Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $514.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.43.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
NYSE SPOT opened at $637.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.06. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $239.66 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
