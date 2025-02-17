Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $514.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,073,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $637.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.06. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $239.66 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

