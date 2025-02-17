Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 139,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
