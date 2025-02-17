Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.