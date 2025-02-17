Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average is $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

