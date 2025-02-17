Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.