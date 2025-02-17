Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

