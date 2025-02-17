Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 10.3% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

