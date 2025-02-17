TFC Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

