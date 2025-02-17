The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 691.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

