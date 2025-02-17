The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Informatica (NYSE:INFA) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Informatica Price Performance

INFA opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Informatica by 3,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

