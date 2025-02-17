Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perspective Therapeutics and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 401.42%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Titan Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics $1.43 million 142.74 -$46.51 million N/A N/A Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.27 $6.95 million $0.05 7.02

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16% Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.