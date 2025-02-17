Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,562,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL opened at $123.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

