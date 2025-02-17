TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of TopBuild worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 27.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 221.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $325.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.63.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

